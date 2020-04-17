Brandon Lamar Wright, 46 of Rome, was arrested this week on numerous felony drug charges after he was pulled over for talking on his cellphone.

Reports aid that a search of Wright led police to find numerous bags of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana that were all packaged for sale. Police also allegedly found suspected Ecstasy, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Suboxone pills inside the vehicle.

He was also found illegally in possession of a firearm.

Wright is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I, II and III controlled substance and sending text based communication.