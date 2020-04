Melissa Christie Robertson, 38 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she became tumultuous when she used vulgar and abusive words while throwing eggs and lettuce around the property of Swift and Finch on Broad Street.

Reports added that Robertson also caused damage to a desk.

Authorities went on to state that she proceeded to litter the property before being arrested.

Robertson is charged with disorderly conduct, littering and criminal trespass.