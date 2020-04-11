Jeffrey Sean Cordle, 32 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after reports said he engaged in graphic sexual online conversations with someone he thought to be under the age of 16 years.

Reports said that Cordle asked that he asked the “child” for nude photographs while describing graphic details.

He was taken into custody at an undisclosed location in Rome.

Cordle is charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, obscene internet contact with a child and use of computer to solicit a child to commit a felony.