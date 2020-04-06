The Georgia Department of Health released information this week regarding the latest long-term care facilities that have registered a resident that has tested positive for COVID-19. The report issue six in the Coosa Valley area that has confirmed a positive.

This report shows COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities based on data provided to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of April 8, 2020.

To the extent feasible, this report will be published on a weekly basis. The data in this report is contingent on what information has been provided to, and verified by, the Department of Public Health. It is possible that a facility is reporting different numbers to different entities, but unless it has been verified by the Department of Public Health, it will not be included in this weekly report. This report is subject to change.

Click below for full report from all Georgia long care facilities as of April 10 2020