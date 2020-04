Two people, Sharleigh Ellena Watkins, 30 of Rome, and Stephen Lamar Johnson, 32 of Cave Spring, were arrested on Georgia Avenue after a disruption led police to find drugs.

Reports said that the two were being loud and boisterous when officers arrived on scene.

A search led police to find a smoking device , a digital scale and methamphetamine.

Both are charged with possession of meth and disorderly conduct.

Watkins is additionally charged with possession of drug related objects.