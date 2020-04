Jonathan Mark Stephens, 26 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after reports said he burglarized a building at 7 John Davenport Drive in Rome.

Police said that he entered the building through the roof top and while inside damaged the alarm panel box.

The total amount of damage caused in the burglary was listed at over $2500.

The burglary occurred last December 4.

Stephens is charged with second degree burglary, criminal damage to property and parole violation.