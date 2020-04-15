This report shows COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities based on data provided to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of April 12, 2020. The data in this report is contingent on what information has been provided to, and verified by, the Department of Public Health. It is possible that a facility is reporting different numbers to different entities, but unless it has been verified by the Department of Public Health, it will not be included in this weekly report. This report is subject to change.

In Gordon County, the Calhoun Health Care Center list 2 positives. In Floyd County, Rome Health and Rehab list 35 positives and Chuilio Hills Health and Rehab list 1 positive. In Bartow County, Maple Ridge Health Care Center in Cartersville list 21 positives and 4 deaths.