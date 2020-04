Candace Michelle Brown, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she tossed a brick though the windshields of a 1988 Chevrolet truck and a 2014 Chrysler 300 during an argument with a 41 year-old man.

Reports added that she then proceeded to illegally enter the man’s Stone Wall Street home.

Brown is charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.