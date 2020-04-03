Garylyn Lisa Sam, 40 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she injured a 7 year-old child and then proceeded to fight with Floyd County police officers.

Reports said that the child suffered an injury to his neck.

While being placed under arrest Sam allegedly grabbed the officer’s police uniform, ripping off his shoulder mic and strap.

Sam then proceeded to hit numerous officers while being taken into custody.

Sam is charged with battery, cruelty to children, felony obstruction and interference with government property.