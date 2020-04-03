Nororious Xzaveon Pitts, 17 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he fought with officers while they were attempting to detain him.

Reports said that Pitts refused to give up his left arm as he was holding a gun with his forearm under his jacket.

The officer added that after finally placing Pitts arm behind his back the gun dropped to the ground.

He was taken into custody at a home on Dellvue Place.

Pitts is charged with simple assault, felony obstruction, possession of a gun by someone under the age of 18, possession of a weapon without a license and simple assault.

PREVIOUS March 1 2020

Notorious Xzaveon Pitts, 17 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was found on a warrant charging him with attacking another person back in July of last year.

Reports said that Pitts, without provocation, hit another person in the face causing swelling, bruising, and bleeding from the right ear. The attack resulted in the victim being send to the hospital.

While being taken into custody this week police said they found him in possession of two stolen guns and marijuana.

Reports added that Pitts attempted to conceal the items from police.

He was taken into custody at a home on Branham Avenue.

Pitts is charged with battery, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction, possession of marijuana, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.