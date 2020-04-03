Christopher Ryan Allen, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he engaged in online sexual conversations with someone he thought to be under the age of 16.

Reports aid that Allen described sexual acts he wanted to engage in with the child and then set up a location in which they were to meet and perform the acts.

Allen was taken into custody at said location.

He is charged with child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child and use of computers to solicit a child to commit a felony.