Hailey Anne Tochalauski, 17 of Rome, was arrested this week after she allegedly hit another woman while being under the influence of alcohol.

Reports said that Tochalauski also used racial slurs toward the victim while acting in a loud and boisterous manner.

The incident occurred outside an apartment complex on Dodd Blvd.

Tochalauski is charged with battery, disorderly conduct and furnishing and possession of alcohol by a minor.