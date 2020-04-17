Shawn Blake Salmon, 40, and Sandra Jean Baldwin, 38, both of Rome, were arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop near Barker Road and Ga 20 in Coosa.

Reports said that Salmon told offices that he swallowed methamphetamine, was in possession of a glass smoking device containing meth residue and a hand rolled cigarette containing marijuana. However, he told police a fake name, which was later discovered.

Baldwin, the driver of the vehicle Salmon was in was also arrested.

Both are charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, and possession of marijuana.

Salmon is additionally charged with giving false information to police and two counts probation violation.

Baldwin is additionally charged with driving on an expired license.