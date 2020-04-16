Lawrence Quinn Harvey, 58 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said me made threats to Harbin Clinic employees, resulting in the center being placed on lockdown.

Reports said that on March 20, Harvey called to speak to Dr. Voccio and in the process telling another employee , “You don’t know how much violence I can bring”.

Three days later, Harvey is accused of going on Facebook Live and stating that he would “beat you within an inch of your life”.

Harvey is charged with two counts terroristic threats and acts.