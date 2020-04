Nicholas Andrew Richards, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he kicked a 4 month-old Husky puppy after it urinated in his home.

Reports said that Richards kicked the puppy with such force that it broke the Tibia and Fibula of its right leg. The puppy had to undergo surgery as a result.

The incident occurred back on March 28 at a home on Southfork Drive.

Richards is charged with cruelty to animals.