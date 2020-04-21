Stevie Shane Shadwick, 44 of Rome, was arrested at Food Lion in Rome this week after reports said he pulled a knife on a woman who was holding her 7 week-old child. Shadwick also allegedly yelled and used profanity in the store parking lot.

Reports said that two teens were with the woman, an 18 and 15 year-old.

Police went on to state that an opened and a nearly empty bottle of alcohol in his motorcycle bag.

Shadwick is charged with three counts aggravated assault, open container, DUI, disorderly conduct, driving on a suspended license and knowing driving a car on a revoked registration.