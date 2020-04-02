Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier has identified the victim in a murder/attempted suicide this week as that of 36 year-old Rekiesha Moore,

Reports said that an altercation between Moore and a male family member just before 7 am Tuesday resulted in her being shot and killed.

Authorities said that the male family member shot Moore once before going into another room and shooting himself in the head.

Moore was pronounced dead at 7:30 am. The suspect was treated at the scene and flown to an Atlanta hospital, where is he said to be on life support.

The case remains under investigation by the Cedartown Police Department.

PREVIOUS

