Adairsville police arrested Ashton Lee Robertson, of Cartersville, this week after he allegedly took a taxi home after breaking into cars in a neighborhood.

Authorities stated that Robertson stole a handgun and sunglasses from a car off Triangle Lane after rummaging through numerous others and pushing over a basketball goal. He also told the taxi driver that he had gun magazines. The driver told police that she thought she could hear him unloading them in the back seat.

Reports added that Robertson also gave his name to the taxi driver, who was tracked down by police through security camera footage. He is charged with felony entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft.