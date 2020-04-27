Jovann Fonseca-Reyes, 22 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he pointed a gun at two people during an altercation at the Loop at Martha Berry Blvd.

Reports said that Fonsec-Reyes ordered the two victims to get out of their car while pointing a gun at them.

The victim also told police that the suspect named a mutual friend of the victim, shared the information on snapchat and then proceeded to find her location before going there without consent.

Fonseca-Reyes is charged with two counts aggravated assault and stalking.