Claudia Daniella Roberson, 30 of Rome, was arrested after a traffic stop for a hit and run on Eden Valley Road turned up multiple bags of cocaine, marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Reports stated that Roberson wrecked and then left the scene of the accident. After being located Roberson refused to step out of the vehicle. As a result, officers had to forcibly remove Roberson.

A search led police to locate two bags of cocaine, a bag of marijuana, a scale and $636 in cash.

Roberson is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement, hit and run, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug related objects.