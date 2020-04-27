William Dewayne Vessell, 36 of Hampton, was arrested this week after he was allegedly spotted hiding at a location (4818 Alabama Highway) and then ran when police confronted him.

Reports said that a bag of marijuana and a 9mm hand gun was found where he was hiding.

After being questioned Vessell proceeded to give police a fake name.

It was then discovered Vessell was a convicted felon.

Vessell is charged with possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, giving false information to police, obstruction, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and loitering.