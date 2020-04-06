Duane Eugene Horton, 66 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said a police chase in which he crashed into the officer’s vehicle.

Reports said that Horton allegedly failed to yield for a police car before entering Courtesy Ford on US 411. Horton then led police on a chase down Chateau Drive at speeds of nearly 80 mph.

The chase came to an end when Horton hit the police car near Sunset Drive.

When officers removed Horton from the car he was found wearing a mask and in possession of synthetic marijuana.

Horton is charged with possession of a controlled substance, wearing a mask to hide identity, disorderly conduct, operation of a vehicle on approach of an emergency vehicle, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic light, stop sign violation, reckless driving, DUI and attempting to elude police.