Jerith Edward Bochy, 30 of Ringgold, was arrested in Rome after reports said he made contact with someone he believed to be a child under the age of 16 on social media with the intent to have sexual relations.

Reports said that Bochy engaged in graphic descriptions of sex acts, which included sodomy, before coming to Rome to engage in the acts at a set location.

During his arrest officers stated they located 3 gummies containing THC.

Bochy is charged with aggravated child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child, sexual exploitation of a child and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.