A pair of Romans, Larry Jefferey Pitts, 53, and Heather Cheyanne Kraus, 24, were arrested at the Maple Stop and Shop after an argument became physical.

Reports said that Kraus hit Pitts in the face with a closed fist, which caused slight red swelling.

Potts then allegedly pushed Kraus inside his vehicle while acting in a violent manner.

Both are charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct.

Kraus is also charged with battery.

Pitts is additionally charged with false imprisonment.