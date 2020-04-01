Walter Marquez Kirby, 20 of Rome, was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a home on East Valley Road and causing the resident, a 40 year-old male, bodily harm in the process.

Reports said that Kirby stole a watch, valued at $315 and $80 in cash from the victim.

Reports added that during the course of the burglary Kirby dropped his phone, which contained his drivers license and social security card in its case. The victim was able to identity the offender based on the photography.

Kirby is charged with first degree burglary, battery, theft by taking and criminal trespass.