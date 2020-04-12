Alicia Ann Flowers, 30 of Cave Spring, was arrested this week after reports said she falsified a bill of sale on a vehicle.

Reports said that she changed the purchase date on the bill of sale and then presented it in a trail in Rome Municipal Court earlier this year.

Reports added that she was attempting to keep from court from knowing the true date she purchased the car.

Authorities went on to say that she also forged the time and seller’s name on the bill of sale.

Flowers is charged with first degree forgery and false statements and writings.