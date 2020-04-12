Authorities have identified the man killed in an ATV accident over the weekend as 23 year-old James Hunter Dickinson of Silver Creek,

Reports said that Dickinson was driving a Polaris Razer on Johnson Lake Road when he took a curve at a high rate of speed. The ATV left the road, entered a ditch and overturned before ejecting Dickinson and a passenger.

Dickinson was transported to Polk Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The passenger, Amber Timms, age 20, from Cedartown, was transported to Redmond Medical Center for treatment and then released.