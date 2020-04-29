One man has been charged with hindering law enforcement in connection with a death investigation and another man is being actively looked at by law enforcement. According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Nicholas Deshon Willis of Cartersville was arrested Sunday and charged with Hindering, Apprehension, or Punishment of Criminal in connection with the death investigation of Cody Myers. Another individual whose identity is not being released at this time is actively being looked for by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Myers

According to the report, first responders were called to the home at 103 Dripping Rock Trail, Acworth. They found 30-year-old Cody Myers on the ground receiving CPR. He was pronounced dead when EMS found no pulse and he wasn’t breathing. Witnesses on the scene said that Myers and an unnamed person were on the back porch when a heated argument began. The report says, the unnamed person was quote “making fun” of another person; saying he was mentally handicapped. The argument got louder as Myers and the unnamed person walked to the side of the house. Others ran to Myers’s assistance only to find him on the ground face down and bleeding. CPR was started but Myers was he unresponsive. Myers was stabbed in the chest and on the left side of his body. According to a press release, the suspect left the location in a black Kia passenger car.

From WBHF radio