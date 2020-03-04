Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force agents informed Bartow deputies Monday night at 8:30 that 26-year-old Chancey Paul Hankins of Cartersville (who was wanted for aggravated assault, kidnapping, and felony theft by taking) was leaving Super 8 on State Route 20 Spur near Cartersville in a black 2004 GMC Envoy.

A deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 20 when the Envoy fled onto I-75 northbound. The Envoy weaved in and out of traffic at speeds up to 109 miles-per-hour, causing several “near misses” with multiple vehicles. While attempting to get off exit 293, the Envoy lost control and went off the road.

While trying to escape, the Envoy backed into a second patrol vehicle and caused moderate damage. The deputy that attempted the initial traffic stop approached the Envoy with a service weapon ordering Hankins to exit the vehicle.

After unsuccessfully attempting to drive away due to being stuck in the mud, Hankins tried to exit and flee on foot. He was successfully tased and detained. A small bag of suspected methamphetamine was found upon a search of Hankins.

A passenger, 30-year-old Amanda Melissa Jones of Kingston, was found to have a glass smoking device with suspected methamphetamine residue inside her bra. She was transported to the jail, where a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found in a pocket of her jacket. Jones was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.

Hankins was first taken to Cartersville Medical Center due to him claiming he swallowed narcotics during the pursuit. Once cleared by medical staff, Hankins was taken to jail for multiple traffic charges.

The aggravated assault, kidnapping, and theft by taking warrants were from an incident that took place at around 8:00 a.m. on January 31st, in which Hankins allegedly entered Jones’ Envoy at a location on Davis Drive near Taylorsville, placed a handgun against her head, and forced her to drive. Jones met with a deputy at Ameri-Mart on Burnt Hickory Road near Cartersville to file the stolen vehicle report. The Envoy was found at a residence on Wilkey Street near Kingston.

