Zacharey Aaron Bridges, 25 of Rome, turned himself in this week after he was accused of kicking in a door to a man’s home on Park Road and displaying what appeared to be a gun to the elderly victim before demanding his money.

Reports said that Brides got away with $13 in cash, several checks and keys to the victim’s home before leaving.

Bridges is charged with robbery, exploitation of the elderly and two counts terroristic threats and acts.