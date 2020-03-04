Damon Craig Langham, 25 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after being pulled over for driving on his phone and was then found with numerous drugs.

Reports said that after being pulled over at the intersection of Broad St and East 1st Avenue it was discovered that he was driving on a suspended license.

A search then led police to find marijuana, oxycodone, Xanax and Adderall.

He was also in possession of a digital scale and a glass smoking device containing meth residue.

Langham is charged with possession on marijuana, driving on a suspended license, possession or sale of marijuana, possession of a schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, distracted hands free driving law, possession of a controlled substance.