Lori Ann Willenius, 56 of Rome, Christy Darlene Pope, 38 of Rome, and Amber Lee Bryan, 35 of Rome, were arrested this week after police said they found a large quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana and a gun at a home at 100 Chambers Street.

Reports added that officers also located digital scales, packing materials, and numerous glass smoking devices and drug needles.

Willenius and Bryan is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of drug related objects.

Pope is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.