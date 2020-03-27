Three Cartersville residents were arrested after an alleged victim said he had been pistol whipped and robbed at a vacant house near Cartersville on March 20th. A deputy at the scene did see two lacerations on the victim’s right cheek area with some dried blood on his cheek and his shirt.

The victim said 17-year-old Deidra Nichole Cornish told him to meet her at 10 Quail Ridge Drive. When he got there, he said Cornish told him he needed to go meet her grandparents before they could leave.

As they got into the backyard, he said two male subjects stepped out and demanded his wallet. When he said he didn’t have one, he said one the males pulled out a black and silver handgun from his waistband and struck him in the face with it. The suspects didn’t get anything because his wallet was in his car.

He said he ran into his car, drove to a residence on a cul-de-sac at Woodhaven Drive, and asked for help. The males, who had chased him on foot in that short distance, then ran off. The victim turned down medical attention.

On March 22nd, the deputy found Cornish and one of the male suspects, 17-year-old Austin Lee McCorkle outside Walmart on Market Place Boulevard near Cartersville. According to the incident report, Cornish and McCorkle confessed to the crime and implicated 17-year-old Erric Jacoby Adam Pittman as the second male suspect. They said Pittman was the one who pistol whipped the victim. Cornish and McCorkle were arrested and charged with armed robbery.

On March 23rd, deputies arrested Pittman in a room at Parkway North for aggravated assault and armed robbery. We did not receive a report telling Pittman’s side of the story.

From WBHF