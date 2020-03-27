John James Shillibeer II, 31 of Rome, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after being accused of entering numerous properties to commit a theft and then leading police on a dangerous chase. He was originally arrested in Mississippi County, Arkansas.

Reports said that on December 27, 2019 he entered a property on Old Dalton Road and stole a wallet containing credit cards, drivers license and $60 in cash.

Then on January 13, he is accused of entering property on Mallard Landing and stole a refrigerator.

The same day he is accused of entering property on Hugh Stewart Road and stealing a Thompson Center 45 caliber Muggle Loader valued at $1,000.

The following day he is accused of stealing a 2007 Chevy Silverado from a home on Donahoo Road.

On January 17 he allegedly stole a 2010 Honda Civic from a location on Old Dalton Road. He was later spotted on Warren Road. After a traffic stop was attempted Shillibeer sped away at a reckless rate before eventually crashing into a fence. After wrecking his vehicle he is accused of fleeing on foot.

Shillibeer’s criminal history also includes a 70 page criminal history of felony convictions.

Shillibeer is charged with failure to maintain lane, hit and run, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of roadway, loitering, obstruction, of law enforcement which results in serious physical harm or injury to officer, criminal trespass, attempting to elude, theft by taking a motor vehicle, felony theft by taking a motor vehicle, three counts entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony, first degree burglary, theft by taking, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation.

A Rome man, John James Shillibeer, wanted for numerous burglaries and invasions, has been captured.

Shillibeer was arrested recently in Osceola, Arkansas according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher.

He was found in possession of a stolen vehicle out of Memphis.

Investigators are seeking public assistance in finding a menace who has been burglarizing homes and churches all across Rome and Floyd County since November. Several vehicle thefts and cases of entering auto are also being attributed to the suspect.

John James Shillibeer (age 31) is currently driving a stolen gray Honda Civic with license plate CDP1431. That plate may have been swapped for a dealer drive out tag. The man is homeless and currently sleeping in his vehicle.Shillibeer is 6-foot, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

The man has active felony warrants and is in possession of a stolen firearm.Police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. The public is encouraged to notify 911 if he is spotted, but please do not approach him or attempt to detain the man.The incidents of theft and burglary extend into the city Rome but also reach out to Bartow and Polk Counties. Investigators have already been able to recover some property and a stolen vehicle, but have yet to locate Shillibeer.

If any property has been stolen since November but has not yet been reported, investigators ask that you contact the police department to document your case and possibly lay claim to recovered property.Some of the property stolen includes firearms. Due to the brazen nature of some of the thefts police consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous. Notify 911 immediately and do not attempt contact with Shillibeer.Information about the wanted suspect will be considered confidential.

Tips can be submitted to this page or by contacting Investigator Sgt. Amy Nails at 706-314-0756 or [email protected]







