Jonathan Stumpp, 17 of Taylorsville, was arrested this week after reports said he was found driving another person’s car without a license and in the possession of marijuana.

Reports said that Stumpp was observed running a stop sign at the intersection of Maple Road at East 6th Street.

While officers were conducting a traffic stop officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search led police to find suspected marijuana in the center console.

Two others in the vehicle was released, including a 19 year-old female who’s vehicle it was.

Stumpp is charged with possession of marijuana, driving without a license and a stop sign violation.