Thomas Dewayne Jackson, 39 of Hull, was arrested this week after reports said he was questioned and later found with a large amount of drugs while causing a disturbance on Hobson Way.

Reports said that while being questioned Jackson acted “extremely jittery” and a bottle of alcohol was located in his vehicle.

A search of his vehicle was then conducted, which led police to find close to 50 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

After arriving at the jail Jackson refused to comply with officers by not giving over his ring and belt.

Jackson is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, drug trafficking, loitering, DUI and two counts of obstruction..