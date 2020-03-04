Jimmy Lee Hall Jr., 38, of Adairsville, has been arrested in Gordon County after an investigation with the Department of Homeland Security resulted in the finding of child pornography.

Reports said that authorities received information from online social sites KIK and Twitter in regard to the downloading of child porn by Hall at his Adairsville residence.

A search warrant was executed after Homeland Security agents located the previously intercepted photos on Hall’s cell phone.

Hall is charged with child pornography.