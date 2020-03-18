Jared Kyle Graham, 27 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after reports said he was observed on a window of another person’s home on Old Rockmart Road.

When officers arrived Graham attempted to flee the scene, in the process he used his shoulder to attack the officer to prevent arrest. After being captured he was found with two syringes, one containing meth.

Graham is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, loitering, obstruction and probation violation.

Channing Kaytes Wallace, 22, of Rome, was also arrested at the scene and charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.