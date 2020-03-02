A two year-old Rome boy, Cohen Bryson, was killed on Sunday when a vehicle he was in was struck by an impaired driver in Blue Ridge.

Reports said that late Sunday, a 2008 Ford Escape was stopped westbound in the left lane of GA 2, at the traffic light at its intersection with Blue Ridge Drive. A 2016 Ford Super Duty truck, was traveling west in the left lane of GA 2, and was approaching the Escape from its rear.

The driver of the Ford, Hunter Elliot, 23 of Blue Ridge, because of suspected impairment from alcohol hit the Escape in the rear. The front passenger of the Escape, Santana Kelley, 23, of Shannon, was air lifted to Erlanger ER with serious injuries. The rear passenger, Bryson, was transported to Fannin Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased due to his injuries.

The Escape’s driver, Joshua Bryson, is at the same hospital with several broken bones, according to the page

According to the GSP report, Bryson escaped injury.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with this ongoing investigation. Charges are pending the outcome.