James William Hendrix, 50 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he viciously attacked a woman at a home on Cantrell Road back on February 11.

Reports said that Hendrix placed his hands around the woman’s neck before using his fist to repeatedly beat a woman in the face, resulting in disfiguration , bruising and swelling to the point she could not see.

Reports added that Hendrix and the victim shared a residence.

Officers went on to state that while taking Hendrix into custody he tired to hide under the house through a hole in the floor.

Hendrix is charged with battery, aggravated assault, obstruction, failure to appear and aggravated battery.