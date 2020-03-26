Joseph Weldon Hubbard, 40 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in illegally in possession of a firearm and stolen property at a home on Toles Road.

Reports said that during the execution of a search warrant he was found with a stolen Craftsman chainsaw, valued at $300, as well as a 9mm hand gun. Hubbard is a convicted felon, thus by law is required to not possess a firearm.

The chainsaw had been reported stolen back on March 10th.

Hubbard is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property and probation violation.