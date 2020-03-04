Michael Scott Bunch, 58 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he forced his way onto another’s property on Marion Dairy Road and then refused to leave.

He then allegedly attempted to force his way into a home and a vehicle before threatening violence while using vulgar language.

Officers stated that Bunch then threatened to kill them while being taken into custody. Officers added that Bunch attempted to flip the vehicle by shifting his weight in the backseat.

Bunch is charged with disorderly conduct, two counts terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass, loitering and probation violation.