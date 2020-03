Darius Deandde Miller, 29 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he drug a puppy pit across blacktop causing rips and tares to the puppy’s pad.

Reports said that the puppy’s pad was completely ripped off the front. Reports added that Miller also kicked the dog while walking it down the road.

Miller also allegedly threatened bodily harm to an unidentified witness.

Miller is charged with terroristic threats and acts and cruelty to animals.