Robert Naeshun Ware, 38 of Rome, was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman over the head with a handgun and then abducted her before driving to a from West Callahan and Howell Street to the John Graham Homes apartment complex.

The kidnapping and assault occurred on March 25 around 3 in the morning.

The victim was reported to have suffered serious bodily injury.

Ware is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.