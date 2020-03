First responders found the body of 50-year-old Eric Martin inside of a Sugar Valley home located on the 700-block on Sunday morning.

On Sunday evening, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary Posey, an individual who lives at 704 Sugar Valley Road, for murder under the family violence act with a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

WBHF Contribute to this report.