Justin Ryan Potts, 33 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he burglarized a garage and storage unit at a home on Grove Avenue.

Reports said that after being spotted by police Potts ran in an attempt to evade capture.

He is also wanted for allegedly disconnecting a telephone line with the intent to stop a woman from calling police on him. That incident occurred on March 17 at a home on Hillside Avenue.

Potts is charged with second degree burglary, obstruction, hindering a person making emergency a telephone call, probation violation.