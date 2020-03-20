Linda Ann Barnes, 37 of Rome, and Jeffrey Todd Vaughn, 51 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said Jeffrey was hiding Linda (a wanted fugitive) from police at his home on South 1st Street in Lindale.

Reports said that a search of the home led police to find methamphetamine and syringes.

Linda was found hiding under the home and then refused to get into the police vehicle.

Barnes is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, obstruction and two probation violation.

Vaughn is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and hindering the apprehension of a criminal.