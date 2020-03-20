Buddy Oliver Carter, 72 of Rockmart, was arrested this week after police said he said Donisha Nicole Collier, 35 of Rome, for sexual relations.

Reports said that the two were found sitting in a car near Old Rockmart Road and Silver Terrace with no pants on.

Officers also found syringes suspected meth in the vehicle.

Carter is charged with public indecency, pandering and possession of meth.

Collier is charged with prostitution, public indecency, possession of meth, giving false information to police and probation violation.