Christrevious Armaonii Cystrunk Jr, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after he and three others forced a door to a home on Rockwood Place open and then proceeded to burglarize it.

Reports said that the suspects stole a laptop, valued at $2,000, a Nintendo Switch, valued at $300, and an Amazone Fire-stick, valued at $50.

The burglary occurred on March 17th just before 6 in the evening.

Cystrunk is charged with first degree burglary.