Caitlin Elizabeth Gillihan, 18 of Owensboro, KY, Nish Suresh Patel, 21 of Rome, and Michael Gaston, 21 of Leesburg Va, were jailed this week after trespassing in several rooms around Berry College.

Reports said that Gallihan and Patel opened and propped numerous doors of the Townhouses residential area open without permission of the residence.

Gaston allegedly entered room 411 of West Mary Hall and left a note on the residence’s iPad causing concern for their safety

All are charged with criminal trespass.